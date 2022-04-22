Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal and while she's missing from the Bollywood scenario, her social media posts make up for her absence. For someone who ardently follows Aditi on her Instagram, her fashion stories and picture uploads always have our attention. Ace Bollywood stylist, Ami Patel recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of Aditi in her recent fashion avatar and needless to say, she looked delightful. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Aditi picked an ivory coloured salwar kameez for her recent fashion outing from the house of Punit Balana. It was a simple A-line kurti with spaghetti straps paired with churidar pants. The kurti was heavily embroidered with natural motifs and had a matching dupatta with minute detailing. She further accessorised her outfit by picking it with transparent heels and a choker necklace. Coral lips, curled eyelashes, highlighted cheeks and well-defined brows completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Aditi's simple but stunning look gets a 10/10 from us, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too dull for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Punit Balana - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).