Besides Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari is also actively promoting her next release, The Girl On The Train. While Parineeti will feature as the lead, Aditi has more of a supporting role in the movie. But that's certainly not stopping her from going all out with her promotions. The Padmaavat actress is on a posing spree, picking multiple outfits and slaying in them, one at a time. After her ravishing Raw Mango outfit for Dia Mirza's wedding, Aditi's back to her usual stuff, making noise with her uber-cool outfit choices. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

One of the cutest outfits from Aditi's promotional style file was a little red dress designed by Aniket Satam under his brand Pink Porcupines. The actress paired her outfit with matching red heels and hair tied in a messy ponytail. With no chunky jewellery and only a delicate necklace to go with, Aditi preferred simplicity to rule the day. We loved this bishop sleeve outfit for its minimalism. It's trendy and summer-friendly. A clear winner from our end. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly in favour of her choice, do you think it's worthy of any attention? Are you equally smitten by her outfit or think it's too dull for your taste? Tweets us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

