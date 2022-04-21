Chrissy Teigen recently stepped out to attend a romantic dinner date with her hubby dearest, John Legend. The very famous American model married Legend in 2013 and together, they are blessed with two kids. While Chrissy continues to impart her modelling and fashion knowledge on the red carpet, John is able to match her shoulders in the same department. This power couple often makes headlines for their mushy romance but that's not what we're discussing today. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Today, we'd discuss and dissect Chrissy Teigen's smokin' hot look from her recent dinner date with John. She picked a white Alexandre Vauthier outfit for the occasion and styled it with strappy sandals and a mini handbag. The one-off shoulder dress perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. With highlighted cheeks, warm coral lips, curled eyelashes and hair styled in a ponytail, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior for 'The Northman' Premiere.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen's remarkable look from the night definitely gets a big thumbs up from us. But while this is our take, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too plain for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Chrissy Teigen in Alexandre Vauthier - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

