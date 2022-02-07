Jennifer Lopez is on a promotional spree these days. The singer cum actress who's awaiting the release of her next, a romcom, Marry Me, appeared on Jimmy Fallon's chat show to promote it. While one may expect J Lo to go all bold and feisty with her sartorial choice for the night, she certainly stunned us with her pick this time. It looked enchanting and there's no doubt for that but we'd tag it as 'safe' and charming. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Absolute Couple Goals As They Kiss Each Other at The Last Duel Premiere; Check Out Their Viral Pics Here!

Jennifer picked a red hot silk maxi dress from the house of Norma Kamali. The silhouette of the outfit perfectly accentuated her svelte figure and we loved the way she paired it with red stilettos. Lopez further kept her styling simple with minimal accessories. She ditched all the major jewellery and settled for a pair of delicate earrings and a metallic cuff instead. With nude lips, curled eyelashes and a simple hairdo, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab for 'The Tender Bar' LA Premiere.

Jennifer Lopez Promoting Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Though safe, her choice was definitely a smart one and we're most definitely rooting hard for it. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have worn something more glamorous instead? Drop your views on Twitter at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Jennifer Lopez in Norma Kamali - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

