While monsoon is almost here, you can always continue with your summer fashion. Those cutesy dresses in loose fittings can be worn for your day outings especially if you hate the feeling of wet denim. And for those who are obsessed with summer fashion, Kajal Aggarwal recently picked a simple but stunning outfit to give you all the holiday vibes. Its soft colour palette was perfect for the season and we loved the way she kept her styling simple and elegant. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We're All Hearts For It (View Pics).

Kajal's stylist, Eshaa Amiin took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her lovely peach bodycon dress and we were smitten. It was a simple Michael Kors tiered dress with cutesy frill detailing at its hemline. Kajal didn't opt for extensive styling for her outfit and stuck to small hoop earrings and finger rings. She opted for dewy makeup and nude lips to go with her attire. Her hair was left open in natural curls and it certainly amplified her look further. Kajal Aggarwal's Feeling all the 'Blues' and the Right Ones That Too (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we can stop raving about her outfit, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think it's too cute to miss or do you feel it's slightly boring and she could have done something better? Share your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kajal Aggarwal in Michael Kors - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).