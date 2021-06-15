Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts. While she's busy enjoying her marital bliss these days, Kajal also keeps her fans updated about her fashion outings. Kajal's stylist, Devki took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new #ootd and we are clearly smitten by her choice. It's a rather simple outfit but looks extremely rich and classy. A perfect summer attire that's a delightful choice and a no brainer. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We're All Hearts For It (View Pics).

Kajal's peach traditional suit belonged to the house of Anita Dongre. She kept her styling extremely simple and didn't go overboard with it. With no jewellery and just a pair of rings, she kept her look non-fussy. Kajal's peach printed kurta was paired with matching checkered pants. She opted for a wavy hairdo, nude lips and subtle makeup to complement her look further. Overall, it was a simple attempt but looked ravishing nonetheless. Kajal Aggarwal's Feeling all the 'Blues' and the Right Ones That Too (View Pics).

