Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's White Maxi Dress for Galentine's Day Celebration

So what if Katrina Kaif is single or if she's pretending one to be, the girl sure has her own ways of celebrating Valentine's Day. A model turned actress turned entrepreneur, Katrina is currently working on her makeup brand Kay. She turned up at an event in the city hosted to celebrate Galentine's Day instead of Valentine's. Well, the day belongs to all those ladies who prefer spending this special day with their gang of girls. And what better day than this to promote Katrina's makeup products? Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani Sizzle and Shine as the Best Dressed Celebs This Week (View Pics).

The Bharat actress arrived for the soiree in a simple and elegant white off-shoulder maxi dress and needless to say, she looked divine. We are personally digging her look for the day and are super impressed with her choice of the colour palette. The girl decided to give her staple red some much-needed rest and picked a soft and radiant white to go with the occasion. The frill details along her neckline and towards the hem add an additional dose of wow element and the outfit surely looks chic on this pretty woman. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Bold and Buzzy Outfit by Amit Aggarwal.

We guess we have made it pretty clear about how strongly we appreciate Katrina's #ootd, right? But what are your thoughts about it? Do you approve her choice or think it's too basic for her taste? Let us know your thoughts by voting for your desired option below.