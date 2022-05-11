While Mahesh Babu's controversial statement on 'Bollywood can't afford me' continues to make headlines, Keerthy Suresh's alluring fashion pick for one of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's pre-release event has grabbed our attention. Keerthy is the leading lady in this Mahesh Babu's starrer and while she stuck to her favourites - sarees, she decided to give it a more glamorous spin this time. The actress' stylist, Archa Mehta took to her Instagram account to share pictures of Keerthy's divine avatar and we are busy ogling! Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Her All Gucci Co-ord Set.

Keerthy picked a stunning rose-gold coloured pre-draped saree from the house of Falguni & Shane Peacock. It was a heavily embellished attire paired with a matching blouse. Keerthy further styled her look by ditching any major jewellery and picking a pair of statement ear studs instead. With highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes, well-defined brows, red lips and hair styled in soft curls, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Keerthy Suresh for Sarkaru Vaari Paata Event

Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keerthy's divine look for the event certainly gets a 10/10 from us. And while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too loud and heavy for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Keerthy Suresh in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is very loud

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2022 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).