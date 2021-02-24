Nora Fatehi deserves credit for making her place prominent in the industry. She has definitely struggled a lot and her hard work is the only thing that needs to be credited for her success in B-town. A self-taught dancer, Nora became a household name after she performed on Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate. Post which, there was no looking back for her. Besides signing multiple music videos, Nora is also establishing her base as an actress in the industry, making some jaw-dropping appearances one after another. Nora Fatehi's Newest Fashion Outing Screams 'All that Glitters is Gold' (View Pics).

Recently, she stepped out wearing a cool fusion saree from the house of Tarun Tahiliani. The baby pink saree had an embellished blouse and a part of the drape and the rest of the outfit was plain shimmery pink. Nora dazzled in her choice of outfit for the day and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. The actress paired her outfit with big ear studs, pink lips, shimmery eyelids and wavy hair. There's nothing to dislike about either her styling or even her outfit and we'd definitely give it a big thumbs up from us. Fashion Face-Off: Nora Fatehi or Sonakshi Sinha - Who Nailed this Yousef Aljasmi Design Better?

