Parineeti Chopra, who's co-judging Hunarbaaz on Colors is busy dishing out some major outfit goals these days. After strutting in style in a classic Manish Malhotra sequined saree and later a sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani, Pari's back to flaunting her love for traditional six yards. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent fashion shenanigans and we were sold. It was a simple but elegant monochrome saree that she pulled off with extreme ease. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Her All Gucci Co-ord Set.

Pari's black and white striped saree belonged to the house of Masaba Gupta. The saree was adorned with a black blouse with gold foil print on it. Her look was styled and conceptualised by ace stylist Tanya Ghavri. Parineeti kept her accessorising to a bare minimum and picked a pair of statement earrings to go with her ethnic look. She further opted for highlighted cheeks, burnt brown lips, kohled eyes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a ponytail to complete her look. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan in Ritu Kumar.

Parineeti Chopra for Hunarbaaz

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging her new look and think she nailed it to the hilt, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have picked something more colourful? Drop your thoughts on Twitter at @latestly or choose your option from the box below.

Parineeti Chopra in Masaba Gupta - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

