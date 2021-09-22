While we hear stories about some tiff brewing between Radhe Shyam actors, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, producers insist that all is well between them. And Pooja is certainly unperturbed with all these rumours. She's busy slaying in her fashion choices and her recent one is a rather beautiful attempt at attempting some traditional. Pooja took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new pretty six yards and almost instantaneously set the internet on fire. Beast Update: Thalapathy Vijay And Pooja Hegde To Shoot A Song Sequence In Chennai Today.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress picked a simple but stunning orange saree from the house of Arpita Mehta. Her saree had motifs in white printed all over it. She paired her saree with a white embellished blouse and a pair of statement earrings and bangles to go with. With brown shimmery eyelids, pink lips highlighted cheeks and hair left open in soft waves, completed her look further. She exuded some pretty vibes and looked alluring in her choice of outfit for the day. Dear Comrade Actors Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Join Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde for Maharshi Success Party.

Pooja Hegde in Arpita Mehta

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's no brainer that we are in love with her outfit and think, she nailed it to the hilt. But while that's our opinion, what's your take on the same? Are you as impressed as we are or think it's too plain for your taste? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

