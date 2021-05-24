Radhika Madan transitioned from television on to the silver screen with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Pataakha and Angrezi Medium. Her engaging on-screen exuberance is complimented by a brilliant off-screen spunk. A trained dancer and instructor, she has also made her presence felt on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8. On the fashion front, she goes on to strike a chord with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. She has a way with subtle and experimental styles with equal fervour. Furthermore, she ups any given vibe with a befitting glam game. A recent round of wedding festivities for her BFF saw Radhika stun in an ivory creation by Manish Malhotra. The ivory fluid saree was teamed up with a crystal embellished deep cut bodice. Sans accessories, she completed her look with wavy hair, a dewy makeup of blushed cheeks, pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Radhika Madan Says a Delightful Hello to Summer With a Bright Cover for Reverie Magazine!

Radhika Madan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan will be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love,a romantic drama film directed by Kunal Deshmukh with Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

