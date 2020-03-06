Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh's Blue Printed Dress by Hemant & Nandita

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh is a charmer who has a permanent residence in our hearts. The girl needs no reason to slay and her fashion outings are often bookmarked by us for our future references. Her style preferences are quite easy, fuss-free and delightful and most importantly, they are easy to imitate. We are usually praising her fashion picks which is why the post or the write-up ahead shouldn't come as any surprise to y'all. We are definitely digging her new outfit for the day and think, it's uber stylish and apt for the current weather.

The De De Pyaar De actress chose a blue, one-off shoulder printed dress for her newest outing. This paisley print ruffled dress by Hemant & Nandita is a steal and we don't mind owning one for our personal wardrobe. The blouson sleeve is adding an additional dose of wow element and we are quite smitten by this charming dress and even the charmer who's wearing it. Ask us to describe the outfit and we'd say it's a beautiful design that's exuding all the happy vibes.

While we have already established our views and made our opinion crystal clear, what's your take on it? Do you think Rakul's outfit is worthy of any attention or is it just ordinary stuff? Do let us know your thoughts by voting in for the desired option below.