Sanjana Sanghi may have made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar but she gained recognition post the release of Dil Bechara on Hotstar. The movie that made headlines for being Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was a remake of a Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which was based on a book adaptation. The actress has since then bagged her second release and is actively talking about it on her social media accounts. Sanjana Sanghi Packs a Floral Punch With Her Sequined Saree (View Pics).

Sanjana earlier took to her Instagram account to inform her fans about a schedule wrap up of her next, Om: The Battle Within. Dressed in a moss green co-ord set by Shantanu & Nikhil, Sanjana exuded confidence. The actress kept her styling extremely simple but chic. With highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips, she perfectly complemented her outfit. She further paired it with straight hair and transparent heels. Overall, it was a decent attempt and we don't see any major flaw in her styling. Sanjana Sanghi Birthday Special: She's a Stunner Who Believes in Putting Her Best Fashion Foot Forward.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly in favour of her outfit and think she nailed it really well, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally impressed or think it's too dull for your taste? Let us know your answers by voting for the desired option from the box below or by simply tweeting us your answers @latestly.

Sanjana Sanghi in Shantanu & Nikhil - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).