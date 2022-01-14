While spring is yet to come in India, trust Shilpa Shetty Kundra to bring it early. The Hungama 2 beauty who's busy judging India's Got Talent these days took some liberty in strutting in style in a classic floral printed outfit. If you love floral prints and are highly obsessed with those then Kundra's new #ootd can be the right inspiration for you. It was a classic co-ord set with simple detailing but Shilpa certainly added her own magic to it. Yo or Hell No? Aditi Rao Hydari's Ethnic Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Shilpa took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her new fashion outing that instantly had our attention. Shilpa's floral print co-ord set belonged to the house of Varun Bahl. It was a crop top paired with a matching lehenga and a short jacket. Shilpa also accessorised her look by picking a pair of statement earrings and some bangles to go with. Highlighted cheeks, loud eye makeup, light red lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a top bun completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Simple Traditional Suit by Anita Dongre.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for India's Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, there's nothing to rave about this look but it isn't all bad either. It's simple and fuss-free. So, we won't exactly root for it but can't criticise it either. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you impressed with it or do you think it's too much printed for your taste? You can drop your views on Twitter or simply pick an option from the box below. We'd be waiting to hear your thoughts.

