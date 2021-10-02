Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria will have some busy years ahead. The actress is all set to star in Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty and later will share the screen space with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. And while she's busy signing multiple releases, the actress is also actively venturing out for one too many appearances. The recent being where she stepped to pose for Punit Balana's new festive collection. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Tara picked a stunning turquoise lehenga choli from Punit Balana's new creation. The halter neck choli was heavily embellished while the lehenga had a broad border at its hemline along with traditional motifs all over and tassels hanging from its waist. She further paired her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet to go with. Soft, dewy lips, nude lips, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes completed her look further. It was a rather simple look that looked perfect for the upcoming festive and wedding season. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Green Maxi Dress By Masaba Gupta.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Tara's outfit certainly got a 'yay' from us, what's your take on the same? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too loud or simple for your taste? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Tara Sutaria in Punit Balana - Yo or Hell No?

