We still can't get over that good-looking teenage boy from High School Musical. Let's be honest, we all envied Vanessa Hudgens when she was romantically involved with Zac Efron Though they looked really cute together, it was a tad difficult to see him with someone else. The handsome chap has always been the reason for us going weak in our knees. He's charming style when paired with that intimidating aura is a lethal combination that's simply irresistible. Zac Efron Returns To Disney With The Remake Of Three Men And A Baby.

Zac Efron's red carpet shenanigans have always been delightful. They always had "butterflies in our stomach" kinda effect on us. He loves to 'suit up' and walk the carpet with that winning smile of his. Zac Efron's sense of styling is charismatic. Besides his dapper wardrobe, the actor also likes to experiment with his hairdo and he rarely disappoints in that department. With his cool-boy-next-door looks and styling attempts that would put his contemporaries to shame, Zac is a name that we personally admire. Zac Efron Admits He Never Wants to Get That Chiselled Physique From Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch, Here’s Why.

As the Baywatch actor gets ready to celebrate his birthday, we take a look at some of his coolest red carpet appearances. You can join us in relishing those.

Someone Stop Us From Going Gaga Over Him!

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Didn't We Say He Loves His Suits?

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thank God Looks Don't Kill!

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey, Handsome

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Knight in His White Armour

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Man in Black

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How Cool Can You Look, Zac?

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to his birthday celebrations, the actor had a pre-birthday bash for his current girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and friends at Byron Bay. Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Tegan Kynaston, Australian tennis champion Pat Rafter, Chris Hemsworth's father dad Craig and Renee Bargh were among the other attendees. We know they had a blast together and here's hoping the new year is filled with love and success for the birthday boy.

Happy Birthday, Zac. Have a great one!

