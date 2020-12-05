It is that time of the year when celebrities gather under the same roof and felicitate the amazing performances by the stars throughout the year. On December 5, 2020 the Television industry peeps are all set for the glam night as they celebrate Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Due to COVID-19, almost everything has gone virtual but slowly and steadily all is coming back on track. And before the main event starts and the winners' list is out, celebrities can be seen putting their best fashion foot forward on the red carpet. Ankita Lokhande to Pay Tribute to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput at an Awards Show, Shares Rehearsal Video!

From Kumkum Bhagya's hit pair Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim. Pearl V Puri to Shraddha Arya, all the celebs look alluring while making their presence felt at the awards show. While some chose striking shades others went the glittery way to grab the attention. So, without further ado, let us have a look at the early birds at Zee Rishtey Awards. Zee Rishtey Awards 2019 Winners List: Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Reem Shaikh, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar Take Home Trophies.

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia Looking Fashionable And How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KKB | ABHI PRAGYA (@abhigya.ar3bic)

Neha Marda Wears A Flashy Shade For The Awards Night!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Marda The Queen (Fanpage) (@nehamardathequeen)

Mugdha Chaphekar's Fairy Tale Moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pranbir🌟🌟 (@pranbir_love_)

Pearl V Puri Snatching The Attention In Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Creationxx (@pearlxconnection)

Shraddha Arya Looks Sexy In Silver!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@preeran_myworld)

Ankita Lokhande's Style Impresses Us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝘀😭❤️ (@ankitafetish)

So, which of the star from the above photos is your favourite? Having said that, it will also be interesting to see this year who at the awards night take the maximum trophies home. We feel Kumkum Bhagya is definitely winning big as it has been ruling the TRPs chart since quite a long time. All the best to all the nominees. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).