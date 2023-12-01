The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz celebrates her birthday on December 1. The popular American actress gained recognition for playing the role of Angel Salvadore in the superhero film X-Men: First Class. It also earned her Teen Choice Award and Scream Award nominations. Zoë's acting skills have always made her popular with film critics. But it's the affair with her red carpet that has equally wooed fashion aficionados. She's truly remarkable on the red carpet and has registered some jaw-dropping looks under her name. Taylor Swift Chills With Pals Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz in West Hollywood; Check Out Their Stylish Pics!

Zoë's tryst with the red carpet includes her signature oh-so-charming black attire or occasional pop of colours. She loves her black outfits but doesn't mind experimenting with colours either. From peach to candy pink and white, of course, her colour palette is filled with shades beautiful. On days when she isn't winning your hearts with her acting proficiency, Zoë is strutting in style on the red carpet, ruling it like a true queen. We have always been a huge admirer of her style file and it's time we share some of our favourite looks with y'all. Zoë Kravitz Steps Out With Channing Tatum; The Batman Actress Seen Sans Engagement Ring Amidst Rumours of Getting Engaged (View Pics).

On that note, let's quickly check out some of her best red carpet-appearances.

Oh-so-gorgeous

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Polka Dot Fever

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Casual

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barbiecore!

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Lady

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Zoë Kravitz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Zoë Kravitz!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).