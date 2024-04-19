420 Day is a day celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts all over the world. It is celebrated every April 20. This year too, 420 Day 2024 will be celebrated on April 20. 420 day is also known as Weed Day or Marijuana Day. Originating from a group of high school students in California who used 420 as a secret code to smoke weed, this day has evolved into a celebration of cannabis culture. It's a time where people come together to support making cannabis legal and celebrate its medicinal and recreational benefits. Join us as we explore the significance and festivities surrounding 420 Day! Happy 420 Day Funny Memes and Jokes: 'Rolling' in Laughter, Share Hilarious 4/20 Posts to Celebrate the Day.

420 Day 2024 Day and Date

420 Day, also known as Weed Day 2024, Marijuana Day 2024, or Day for Cannabis 2024, will be celebrated on April 20, 2024.

What Is 420 Day About?

It's a day when smokers come together not just to enjoy their favourite plant, but also to support the legalisation of marijuana, especially in the U.S., where marijuana is not legal at the federal level.

420 Day Origin

Legend has it that the story of 420 goes back to five friends from a high school in California named Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich. They came up with the term 420 as part of their plan to search for a hidden cannabis crop. They got to know about this secret stash through a treasure map left by the grower. They met regularly at a wall outside their school, and chose the Louis Pasteur statue on the San Rafael High School grounds as their meeting point and 4:20 pm as their meeting time. Originally calling their mission 4:20, Louis, they later shortened it to just 4:20. This simple phrase evolved into the 420 code word they used to refer to smoking cannabis.

420 Day Significance

420 Day is a special day celebrated by cannabis enthusiasts around the world. It started with some high school students in California using ‘420’ as a secret code for smoking marijuana. Over time, it became a day to fight for cannabis or marijuana legalisation and raise awareness about its benefits. On April 20 each year, people meet for events, to educate, and to conduct peaceful protests to support the decriminalisation of cannabis, also known as weed or marijuana, and promote responsible use. It is a time for the community to come together, celebrate, and stand up for what they believe in. 420 Memes and Funny Jokes: 4/20 Day Posts Shared by Netizens on Twitter Looks Like a 'Joint' Decision!.

420 Day celebrates progress towards legalising cannabis and brings to light its many benefits. Let's continue to talk about it and make progress in how we view and handle it.

Disclaimer: The site only provides an informational overview of the health and legal implications of cannabis (marijuana), and please be mindful that possessing, using, distributing and/or selling marijuana is a crime in many countries, including India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).