Happy Weed Day 2022! Today we celebrate Marijuana Day, aka 4/20 or 420 Day. The day is celebrated every year on April 20. In America, on this date, thousands of people observe this strange festival that celebrates weed, which is a drug banned in most countries. Also known as Hemp, 420 is code for weed. Initially, hemp was banned in all countries and now they are gradually ending the ban in many states. In India, people colloquially call it "Ganja", whereas the British call it 'marijuana'. Although hemp is banned in the whole of India, its cultivation is allowed in some areas of Himachal, because the people there depend on it for livelihood. What is 420? History, Meaning, Origin & Myths of ‘Weed’ Day.

4/20 (420) Weed Day Date & Significance

On April 20, ganja-lovers from all over the world gather in their respective countries, in their respective cities and observe this day, according to tradition. Friends gather on the pretext of the festival and have fun. Rallies take place in areas Colorado and Washington DC of America. These are among those places where hemp is legal. At one time society had rejected this drug, BUT do you know its associations with 420? There are many theories behind this that will have your jaws drop.

Stories Why Weed Day is Possibly Called 4/20 or 420 Day?

One of the theories says that because there are 420 active chemicals in hemp, so the day dedicated to it is related to the number 420. It is also said that hemp was first linked to 420 in Lovecraft and Kenneth Sterling's story "In the Walls of Erics". Yet another theory says that the US police use code 420 for people who consume marijuana. However, even to date, this is the most accurate theory that stands: In 1971, five boys from San Rafael High School in Marine County, California, met every day at 4:20 p.m. at a designated school site.

They chose this time because by than they used to be free from all other work. The names of the five were Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich. When they used to call each other for consuming weed, they used the code 420.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).