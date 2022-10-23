Diwali is a Hindu festival that symbolises light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It is also known as the festival of lights. It is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in India. Preparations and celebrations for Diwali begin way in advance when people start cleaning and decorating their houses. The festival starts on Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. All five days are celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. As you prepare for the decorations for Diwali 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled some quick 5-minute Rangoli designs with flowers that you can try out to brighten your houses on this day. Diwali Bonus Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online Ahead of Diwali 2022 As Everyone Has Some Enriching Experience to Share!

On this day, people draw beautiful Rangoli designs using rangoli colours and flowers. Designs like peacocks, Kalash, flowers, etc. are very common during Diwali celebrations. On this day, people wear new clothes and decorate their houses with flowers and lights. This festival is celebrated with great zeal. To help you make easy and beautiful Rangoli designs, here are tutorial videos of 5-minute Rangoli designs with flowers that we have compiled for you for Diwali 2022. Rangoli Design Hacks for Diwali 2022: Try Out These Easy and Beautiful Deepavali Rangoli Patterns Using Forks, Spoons, Bangles and Plates for Getting Creative Designs (Watch Videos).

5-Minute Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs With Flowers

Beautiful Ganpati Rangoli

Easy Flower Rangoli

5-Minute Flower Rangoli

Easy Ganesha Rangoli

Quick Flower Rangolis

People wait a whole year for Diwali. The celebrations are grand on this day. During the day, people decorate their houses and make Rangoli and in the evening, they do Diwali Puja and later celebrate by burning crackers. We wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali 2022!

