5-Minute Easy and Quick Mehndi Designs for Eid al-Fitr: Make Bracelet Henna Patterns Around Your Wrists For The Eid Festival (Watch Video Tutorials)

Bracelet mehndi designs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 is right around the corner. But since the world is in the middle of a pandemic, this year the celebrations won't be as grand as every time. People are asked to stay at home and celebrate this significant festive day. Eid al-Fitr will most likely be celebrated on May 24 or May 25 in the Indian subcontinent. Other than exchanging Eid Mubarak wishes and greetings with family, women of the household apply mehndi on their palms for this festival. But if you are among the busy bees, working from home and do not have much time, we have got you brilliant mehndi ideas that would hardly take five to ten minutes. Instead of covering the full palm, you can make only finger and bracelet pattern mehndi, which look pretty amazing. We give you video tutorials for making these easy mehendi patterns in just 5 to 10 minutes. Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos).

Apply mehndi is one of the many beautiful parts of our cultural celebrations. But it can be time-consuming if you are not used to drawing the shapes and patterns regularly. But don't you worry, as we have got you the easiest patterns which barely take any time and still look beautiful. Bracelet mehndi as the name suggests are only around the wrists and can extend on the fingers if you like. You need have to make all fuller designs, but these are more spaced out patterns which do not even take long to dry.

Watch Video of Easy Bracelet Mehndi Patterns:

Don't they all look amazing? We bet, you cannot wait to just try them out! Another advantage of these simple designs is that the fingers are free so you can work on minor tasks side by side too. We hope the above video gives you the inspiration to try out these wonderful patterns for the festive day.