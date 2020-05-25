5-Minute Quick Finger Mehndi Designs For Eid 2020: Simple Arabic Henna Patterns to Make Eid al-Fitr 2020 Beautiful (Watch Video Tutorials)

Finger mehndi designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eid Mubarak everyone! The festival of Eid Ul-Fitr, also spelt as Eid Al-Fitr 2020 is being marked today in India. This is a significant occasion that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the festival of Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid is being celebrated today. This time, however, the celebrations will be restricted at home due to the Coronavirus lockdown. One of the ways of marking and making it fun is by applying mehndi. A lot of Muslim women put beautiful Henna or mehendi designs a day before the festival. If you haven't got the time, we give you very simple and quick finger mehndi designs along with video tutorials. Check out simple mehndi videos to make beautiful henna patterns for Eid 2020. Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos).

Finger mehndi designs are not only easy to make, but they also dry up quickly, so you can get back to your regular tasks. These are not full hand traditional mehndi, but delicate henna patterns which cover just a little of your wrist and fingers. There is another trend of Henna called the bracelet mehndi in which you draw mehndi like a bracelet, only around your wrist and a little bit on your fingers. If you are one of the busy bees but still want to make lovely mehndi, we give you beautiful video tutorials for 5-minute henna designs.

Watch Video of Finger Mehndi Designs:

Check Latest Finger Mehndi Design:

Don't they look amazing? You can make any of the designs that you like by looking at the above video tutorials. Don't forget to show off the beautiful mehndi designs for Eid later on social media or to your friends and family. We wish you all have a safe and happy Eid 2020!