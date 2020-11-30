It is the 551st Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak De Ji Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nana’s Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism or Sikhi. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is on November 30, and people across the country are celebrating the event with utmost devotion. Although the celebration will be limited, unlike in previous years, people also exchange festival greetings to each other to mark the auspicious occasion. In this article, we bring you 551st Parkash Purab HD images and Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 wishes to send to your friends and family members to mark the Sikh festival. These Parkash Purab images, Gurupurab 2020 messages, Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings and wishes are perfect for Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers which will make Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 even more celebratory.

The festivities in the Sikh religion involve around the anniversaries of the ten Sikh Gurus. These Gurus are responsible for shaping the beliefs of the Sikhs. During their birthday, called Gurupurab, devotees celebrate by offering prayers to the gurus. The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 include Prabhat Pheris, singing hymns, Katha, kirtan in praise of the Guru, following that is the Langar—a special community lunch, which is arranged at the Gurudwaras by volunteers. However, because of the pandemic, like all the festivals, Gurupurab 2020 will also be low-key. Check out the latest collection of 551st Parkash Purab HD images, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 wishes, Gurupurab Facebook messages, festival greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s photos, and more to send on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Bless You & Your Family With Joy, Peace & Happiness…!! Happy Gurpurab

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai, Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar! Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Sabhnu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jyo Kar Suraj Nikleya. Tare Chupe Haner Ploa. Miti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoa. Kaal Taarn Guru Nanak Aiya. Gurpurb Dee Lakh Lakh Wadai. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhan Dhan Sahib Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Aagman, Purab Di Aap Sab Nu Lakh Lakh Badhai! Guru Nanak Dev Ji Aap Par Humesha Kripa Banaye Rakhen

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the 551st Gurupurab of Shru Guru Nanak Dev Ji!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has unveiled a lot of super cool stickers that make communications easy and more fun. To celebrate festivals and different events, the messenger came up with more sticker images to engage users on the app. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Gurupurab 2020 messages and Parkash Purab wishes will be useful to you while celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti.

