Every year, the Advent season kicks off on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve on December 24. The name of the season ‘Advent’ is derived from the Latin word ‘adventus’, which denotes ‘coming’ or ‘arrival’. Advent is observed by most Christian denominations and is marked as a time of waiting and preparation for both the celebration of the Nativity of Christ at Christmas and the return of Christ at the Second Coming. In Western Christianity, Advent is the beginning of the liturgical year. This year, Advent 2023 will be celebrated between Sunday, December 3 and Sunday, December 24. This is an annual observance celebrated at the beginning of December every year. Scroll down to learn more about the Advent 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more. Eid il-Burbara 2023 Date: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Honours Saint Barbara.

Advent 2023 Dates

This year, Advent 2023 will begin on Sunday, December 3, and will end on Sunday, December 24.

Advent History

The origins of Advent are not known. However, records state that it was certainly in existence from about 480 when the novelty introduced by the Council of Tours of 567 was to order monks to fast every day in December until Christmas. According to J. Neil Alexander, it is impossible to claim with confidence a credible explanation of the origin of Advent. As per records, the first clear references to Advent in the Western Church occur in the Gelasian Sacramentary, which provides Advent Collects, Epistles, and Gospels for the five Sundays preceding Christmas and for the corresponding Wednesdays and Fridays. December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Complete List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year.

The season of Advent anticipates the coming of Christ from three different perspectives: the physical nativity in Bethlehem, the reception of Christ in the heart of the believer, and the eschatological Second Coming. The practices associated with Advent include Advent calendars, lighting an Advent wreath, praying, erecting a Christmas tree, and lighting a Christingle, among other things.

Advent Significance

During Advent, Christians around the world engage in various traditions and practices to reflect on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and to prepare their hearts for the celebration of his coming. Advent is a time of spiritual significance that serves as a reminder of the humble birth of Christ and the anticipation of his return, emphasizing hope, peace, joy, and love during this period of waiting and preparation.

