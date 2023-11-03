Ahoi Ashtami is a famous Hindu festival celebrated days before Diwali on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. The fasting and puja on Ahoi Ashtami are dedicated to Mata Ahoi or Goddess Ahoi (Goddess Lakshmi). The Goddess is worshipped by mothers for the well-being and long life of their children. This day is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the lunar month. Ahoi Ashtami fasting day falls approximately eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. This year, Ahoi Ashtami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 5. The Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat will begin at 04:59 PM on November 5 and end at 06:16 PM on the same day. As Ahoi Ashtami 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Ahoi Ashtami 2023 date, Ahoi Ashtami puja vidhi and the significance of the auspicious day. Ahoi Ashtami Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Fasting Day Dedicated to Goddess Ahoi.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Date

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Puja Shubh Muhurat

The Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat will begin at 04:59 PM on November 5 and end at 06:16 PM on the same day. The duration of the Puja Muhurat will be 1 hour and 17 minutes. November 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Diwali to Children's Day to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Get the List of Significant Dates in the 11th Month of the Year.

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ahoi Ashtami, women should take a bath in the morning and take a pledge, called Sankalp, to keep the fast for the well-being of their children. Women also make a Sankalp that the fasting would be without food or water, and the fast would be broken after sighting the stars or the moon. Puja preparations are finished before sunset. Women either draw the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall using geru or embroider it on a piece of cloth and hang it on a wall. Any image of Ahoi Mata used for the puja should have Ashtha Koshthak, i.e. eight corners, as the festival is associated with Ashtami Tithi. The place of worship is sanctified with holy water, and Alpana is drawn. After spreading wheat on the floor or the wooden stool, one water-filled kalash (pot) is kept at the place of worship and is covered with an earthen lid. A small earthen pot is kept on the top of the Kalash, filled with water and covered with its lid. The nozzle of the Karwa is blocked with the shoots of the grass. The commonly used shoot is known as Sarai Seenka. The seven shoots of the grass are also offered to Ahoi Mata and the lion.

Ahoi Ashtami Significance

Ahoi Ashtami is more popular in North India. It is a strict fasting day, and most women observe Nirjala Vrat, which sees them abstain even from water throughout the day. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars. This day is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi, the eighth day of the month.

According to the Purnimant calendar that is followed in North India, Ahoi Ashtami falls during the month of Kartik, while as per the Amanta calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other southern states, it falls during the month of Ashvin. However, it is just the name of the month which differs, and the fasting of Ahoi Ashtami is done on the same day.

