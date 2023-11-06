Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 5. It falls on the eighth day of the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically occurs in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Creating a Rangoli on Ahoi Ashtami is a beautiful way to add a festive and artistic touch to the celebration. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form where intricate and colourful patterns are designed on the ground or floor using various materials like coloured rice, dry flour, flower petals, or coloured powders. As you celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of rangoli designs you can try for the festive day. Get Tutorials for Patterns To Draw on the Wall or Embroider on a Piece of Cloth for This North Indian Fasting Festival.

Rangoli designs are typically vibrant and colourful. For Ahoi Ashtami, you can use a variety of bright hues, including red, yellow, green, and blue. These colours symbolise joy, celebration, and positivity. To enhance the visual appeal of your Rangoli, consider placing diyas or small lamps around the design. The glow of the lamps adds an enchanting touch, especially when the Rangoli is displayed in the evening. You can also use fresh flower petals to add texture and fragrance to your Rangoli. The combination of petals and colourful materials creates a delightful visual and sensory experience. Here is a wide range collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for Ahoi Ashtami 2023. Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: When Is Ahoi Aathe Vrat? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Ahoi Mata.

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing Video

Diwali 2023 Fashion Inspo: Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar's Lehenga Choli Designs To Flaunt this Festive Season</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-shows-off-ample-cleavage-in-neon-cape-paired-with-coin-themed-skirt-for-wendell-rodricks-x-amit-aggarwal-view-pics-5541836.html" title="Malaika Arora Shows Off Ample Cleavage in Neon Cape Paired With Coin-Themed Skirt for Wendell Rodricks x Amit Aggarwal (View Pics)">Malaika Arora Shows Off Ample Cleavage in Neon Cape Paired With Coin-Themed Skirt for Wendell Rodricks x Amit Aggarwal (View Pics)</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="menu_nav_item_li"> <a class="menu_nav_alink dropdown_toggle" href="https://www.latestly.com/social-viral/" title="Viral" >Viral</a> <div class="menu_sub_nav_blk"> <div class="dropdown_articles"> <div class="dropdown-top"> <span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/social-viral/diwali-bonus-mein-mila-car-for-deepavali-2023-employees-of-pharma-company-in-haryana-gifted-cars-5538751.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/social-viral/diwali-bonus-mein-mila-car-for-deepavali-2023-employees-of-pharma-company-in-haryana-gifted-cars-5538751.html"> <img src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MK-Bhatia-with-employees-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="'Diwali Bonus Mein Mila Car!' For Deepavali 2023, Employees of Pharma Company in Haryana Gifted Cars" title="'Diwali Bonus Mein Mila Car!' For Deepavali 2023, Employees of Pharma Company in Haryana Gifted Cars" /> </a> </span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/social-viral/diwali-bonus-mein-mila-car-for-deepavali-2023-employees-of-pharma-company-in-haryana-gifted-cars-5538751.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="'Diwali Bonus Mein Mila Car!' For Deepavali 2023, Employees of Pharma Company in Haryana Gifted Cars">'Diwali Bonus Mein Mila Car!' For Deepavali 2023, Employees of Pharma Company in Haryana Gifted Cars</a> </div> <div class="dropdown-bottom"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/social-viral/uttarakhand-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-distributes-prasad-to-pilgrims-at-kedarnath-temple-premises-watch-video-5542064.html" title="Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Distributes ‘Prasad’ to Pilgrims at Kedarnath Temple Premises (Watch Video)">Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Distributes ‘Prasad’ to Pilgrims at Kedarnath Temple Premises (Watch Video)</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/social-viral/uk-man-and-woman-caught-on-camera-having-sex-in-golf-courses-bunker-in-st-andrews-video-goes-viral-5541705.html" title="UK: Man and Woman Caught on Camera Having Sex in Golf Course's Bunker in St Andrews, Video Goes Viral">UK: Man and Woman Caught on Camera Having Sex in Golf Course's Bunker in St Andrews, Video Goes Viral</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="menu_nav_item_li active"> <a class="menu_nav_alink dropdown_toggle" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" title="Festivals & Events" >Festivals</a> <div class="menu_sub_nav_blk"> <div class="dropdown_articles"> <div class="dropdown-top"> <span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-greetings-and-wishes-whatsapp-messages-images-sms-quotes-and-hd-wallpapers-to-share-on-the-auspicious-day-5535825.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-greetings-and-wishes-whatsapp-messages-images-sms-quotes-and-hd-wallpapers-to-share-on-the-auspicious-day-5535825.html"> <img src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Happy-Ahoi-Ashtami-2023_1-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Greetings and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on the Auspicious Day" title="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Greetings and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on the Auspicious Day" /> </a> </span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-greetings-and-wishes-whatsapp-messages-images-sms-quotes-and-hd-wallpapers-to-share-on-the-auspicious-day-5535825.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Greetings and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on the Auspicious Day">Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Greetings and Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, SMS, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on the Auspicious Day</a> </div> <div class="dropdown-bottom"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-images-hd-wallpapers-for-free-download-online-share-happy-ahoi-ashtami-whatsapp-messages-with-all-the-mothers-fasting-for-their-children-5535820.html" title="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ahoi Ashtami WhatsApp Messages With All the Mothers Fasting for Their Children">Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Ahoi Ashtami WhatsApp Messages With All the Mothers Fasting for Their Children</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html" title="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival">Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="menu_nav_item_li"> <a class="menu_nav_alink dropdown_toggle" href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/" title="Videos" >Videos</a> <div class="menu_sub_nav_blk"> <div class="dropdown_articles"> <div class="dropdown-top"> <span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/delhi-air-pollution-chief-minister-arvind-kejriwal-calls-high-level-meet-as-air-quality-continues-to-remain-in-severe-category-5542101.html" title="https://www.latestly.com/videos/delhi-air-pollution-chief-minister-arvind-kejriwal-calls-high-level-meet-as-air-quality-continues-to-remain-in-severe-category-5542101.html"> <img src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/delhi-air-pollution-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet As Air Quality Continues To Remain In Severe Category" title="Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet As Air Quality Continues To Remain In Severe Category" /> </a> </span> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/delhi-air-pollution-chief-minister-arvind-kejriwal-calls-high-level-meet-as-air-quality-continues-to-remain-in-severe-category-5542101.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet As Air Quality Continues To Remain In Severe Category">Delhi Air Pollution: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Calls High-Level Meet As Air Quality Continues To Remain In Severe Category</a> </div> <div class="dropdown-bottom"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/manish-malhotra-diwali-party-from-salman-khan-to-rekha-celebs-grace-the-starry-event-in-style-5542036.html" title="Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: From Salman Khan to Rekha, Celebs Grace The Starry Event In Style">Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: From Salman Khan to Rekha, Celebs Grace The Starry Event In Style</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.latestly.com/videos/bengaluru-karnataka-government-employee-murdered-at-home-investigation-underway-5541887.html" title="Bengaluru: Karnataka Government Employee Murdered At Home; Investigation Underway">Bengaluru: Karnataka Government Employee Murdered At Home; Investigation Underway</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </li> <div class="clear"></div> </ul> <form class="search_form_blk" action="https://www.latestly.com/search/"> <div class="search-input"> <input id="search_input_fld" class="form-control mr-sm-2" type="search" name="q" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search" required> <button class="search-trigger btn btn-clear" type="submit"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search_icon.png" alt="Search" /> </button> <img class="close-btn btn btn-clear" onclick="close_search_form(this)" title="Close Search" src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/login-back.png" alt="Close" /> </div> <a class="search-btn" href="javascript:;" onclick="open_search_form(this)"> <img src="https://stfe.latestly.com/images/search.png" alt="Search" /> </a> </form> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </header> </div> <div class="add-left"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063487025-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div class="add-right"> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1590063610495-0'); }); </script> </div> --> </div> <div id="content" class="container-fluid"> <div class="container"> <div class="row main_section"> <section class="left_wrap"> <section class="row article_widget"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <div class="card1"> <div class="breadcrumb_social_share_blk"><ul class="breadcrumb col-sm-9" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/BreadcrumbList"><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com" title="Home"><span itemprop="name">Home</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="1"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/" title="Lifestyle"><span itemprop="name">Lifestyle</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="2"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item"><a itemprop="item" href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" title="Festivals & Events"><span itemprop="name">Festivals & Events</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="3"></li></ul><div class="social_share_blk col-sm-3 text-right"><span><a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="PopupCenter(this.href,'Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html" title="Share on Facebook"></a></span><span><a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html&text=Ahoi+Ashtami+2023+Drawing+and+Rangoli+Designs%3A+Beautiful+and+Easy+Rangoli+Patterns+To+Celebrate+This+Auspicious+Hindu+Festival&via=latestly" title="Tweet"></a></span></div><div class="clear"></div></div> <article class="article" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html"> <div class="article-header"> <h1 class="article_title">Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival</h1> <h2>Ahoi Ashtami Rangoli serves as a visual expression of your devotion and celebration. It adds to the festive ambience and can be a conversation piece for your family and guests. It's a way to express your artistic skills and reverence for the festival and its significance in Hindu culture.</h2> <div class="social_share_blk"> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm facebook-sm" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html&t=Ahoi+Ashtami+2023+Drawing+and+Rangoli+Designs%3A+Beautiful+and+Easy+Rangoli+Patterns+To+Celebrate+This+Auspicious+Hindu+Festival', 900, 500);" href="javascript:void(0);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm twitter-sm social_clr_img tw" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html&text=Ahoi+Ashtami+2023+Drawing+and+Rangoli+Designs%3A+Beautiful+and+Easy+Rangoli+Patterns+To+Celebrate+This+Auspicious+Hindu+Festival&via=latestly', 650, 420);"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm whatsapp-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://api.whatsapp.com//send?text=Ahoi+Ashtami+2023+Drawing+and+Rangoli+Designs%3A+Beautiful+and+Easy+Rangoli+Patterns+To+Celebrate+This+Auspicious+Hindu+Festival https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html',900, 600)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm linkedin-sm" href="javascript:void(0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://www.linkedin.com/cws/share?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)"></a> </span> <span> <a class="social-icon-sm mail-sm" target="_blank" href="mailto:?subject=Ahoi+Ashtami+2023+Drawing+and+Rangoli+Designs%3A+Beautiful+and+Easy+Rangoli+Patterns+To+Celebrate+This+Auspicious+Hindu+Festival&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Flifestyle%2Ffestivals-events%2Fahoi-ashtami-2023-drawing-and-rangoli-designs-beautiful-and-easy-rangoli-patterns-to-celebrate-this-auspicious-hindu-festival-5535811.html" title="Share by Email"></a> </span> <div class="clear"></div> <div class="lhs_adv_970x90_below_title"><div id="div-clmb-ctn-341477-1" style="height:auto;width:100%;margin-top: 10px;" data-slot="341477" data-position="1" data-section="ArticleShow" data-ua="D" class="colombia"></div></div> </div> <div class="article_auth_time_blk"> <div class="article_auth_time col-sm-9 no_pad"> <span class="cat_name"><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/" name="Festivals & Events" class="cat_name_alink cat_name" title="Festivals & Events">Festivals & Events</a></span> <span class="auth_name"> <a href="https://www.latestly.com/author/team_latestly/" class="auth_name_txt" title="Team Latestly">Team Latestly</a>|</span> <span class="article_date">Nov 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST</span> </div> <div class="font_resize_btn_blk col-sm-3 text-right no_pad"> <div class="btn_div increase"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_increase" class="font_change_btn active" title="Increase font size" >A+</a></div> <div class="btn_div decrease"><a href="javascript:void(0);" id="font_decrease" class="font_change_btn " title="Decrease font size" >A-</a></div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div><!-- article-header --> <div class="image_highlights_blk"> <div class="img_parent_blk full-details"> <img class="lazyload" src="https://st1.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Ahoi-Ashtami-Rangoli-Designs-380x214.jpg" alt="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival" title="Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing and Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate This Auspicious Hindu Festival"> <div class="img_caption_text">Ahoi Ashtami Rangoli Designs (Photo Credits: YouTube)</div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="article-body"> <p>Ahoi Ashtami 2023 will be observed on Sunday, November 5. It falls on the eighth day of the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which typically occurs in October or November on the Gregorian calendar. Creating a Rangoli on Ahoi Ashtami is a beautiful way to add a festive and artistic touch to the celebration. Rangoli is a traditional Indian art form where intricate and colourful patterns are designed on the ground or floor using various materials like coloured rice, dry flour, flower petals, or coloured powders. As you celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2023, we at <em>LatestLY</em> have put together a collection of rangoli designs you can try for the festive day. <strong><a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2022-beautiful-rangoli-designs-get-tutorials-for-patterns-to-draw-on-the-wall-or-embroider-on-a-piece-of-cloth-for-this-north-indian-fasting-festival-watch-videos-4337355.html">Get Tutorials for Patterns To Draw on the Wall or Embroider on a Piece of Cloth for This North Indian Fasting Festival</a>.</strong> </p><p>Rangoli designs are typically vibrant and colourful. For Ahoi Ashtami, you can use a variety of bright hues, including red, yellow, green, and blue. These colours symbolise joy, celebration, and positivity. To enhance the visual appeal of your Rangoli, consider placing diyas or small lamps around the design. The glow of the lamps adds an enchanting touch, especially when the Rangoli is displayed in the evening. You can also use fresh flower petals to add texture and fragrance to your Rangoli. The combination of petals and colourful materials creates a delightful visual and sensory experience. Here is a wide range collection of rangoli designs that you can try to decorate your house for Ahoi Ashtami 2023. <a href="https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/festivals-events/ahoi-ashtami-2023-date-shubh-muhurat-significance-when-is-ahoi-aathe-vrat-everything-to-know-about-the-hindu-festival-dedicated-to-ahoi-mata-5514533.html"><strong>Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: When Is Ahoi Aathe Vrat? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Ahoi Mata</strong></a>. </p><div class='widget'><div class='text-center'><div id='div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1' width='300' height='250'><script>googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1560419204258-1'); }); </script></div></div></div><p><strong>Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing Video</strong> </p><p><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BitYzeaFJMs?si=Mk81iDsYhhRuYsR2" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Ahoi Ashtami 2023 Drawing Video

Ahoi Ashtami Rangoli serves as a visual expression of your devotion and celebration. It adds to the festive ambience and can be a conversation piece for your family and guests. It's a way to express your artistic skills and reverence for the festival and its significance in Hindu culture.

Wishing everyone a Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).