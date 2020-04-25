Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day

Akshaya Tritiya marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

A very auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be marked on April 26 this year. This day is also called as Akti Teej or Akha Teej, is an annual festival marked by people of Hindu and Jain community. The day signifies an auspicious occasion to buy gold or make an investment because it is said to bring more good luck and prosperity. It is said to be the "third day of unending prosperity". And every festive occasion has its special celebratory messages and images. People also look for Akshaya Tritiya messages and greetings along with goodwill quotes. We have got you a collection of Akshaya Tritiya messages in Marathi, with Facebook photos and images. These are all available for free download which you can send over WhatsApp or other messaging platforms. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 5 Things You Should NEVER Do on This Auspicious Hindu Festival!

The word Akshaya means, "money, never endingness". The day is linked to Lord Kubera who received the highest post of controlling heavenly treasures. So worshipping of Kubera is said to bring in luck and prosperity. As per traditions, people buy gold or make new investments. Although, this year it is not an ideal time to buy any gold or even step out for it, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, but you can still send out happy Akshaya Tritya greetings and messages for the same. Check out our collection of Akshaya Tritiya 2020 messages in Marathi, HD images and Facebook photos. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Akha Teej HD Images and Stickers to Send on Parashurama Jayanti.

Akshay Tritiya marathi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Ya Mangal Divshi Aplya Jeevnat Navchaitanya Yavo, Yenare Divas Aplya Jeevnat Anand Ani Sukh Samadhan Gheun Yavo! Akshaya Tritiya Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Akshaya Tritiya marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Tumhala Sarvanna Akshay Tritiya chya Hardik Shubhecchha!

Akshaya Tritiya marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Akshaya Tritiya chya Dini, Tumchay Ayushyat Sukh, Shaanti, Akshay Raho! Akshaya Tritiya Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Akshaya Tritiya marathi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020!

Akshaya Tritiya GIFs

How to Download Akshay Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers Online?

How about using some animated sticker to send our your messages and greetings for the day? Every festival has its share of WhatsApp Stickers available for free download. Check here for the latest collection of Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers.

We hope our collection of Akshaya Tritiya greetings and images help you to send your messages for the day. We understand that this year you won't be able to celebrate the festival in the same way as every year because of the current pandemic crisis. But you can still pass on the good wishes and messages and spread some positivity and goodwill.