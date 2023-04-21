Akshaya Tritiya is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. It is also known as Akti or Akha Teej. This year Akshaya Tritiya 2023 will begin on April 22 and last till the next day on April 23. Some may choose to celebrate on Saturday, while others on Sunday. Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the third day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakh of the Hindu calendar. It generally falls in the April month of the Gregorian calendar. It is an auspicious day and signifies the third day of unending prosperity. As you observe Akshaya Tritiya 2023, here's a bunch of Akshaya Tritiya 2023 greetings, Happy Akshaya Tritiya messages, Akshaya Tritiya images in Marathi, Akshaya Tritiya wishes in Marathi, Akha Teej wishes in Marathi and more that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Gold Rates on Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date: Know the Gold Price of the Yellow Metal on the Auspicious Day of Akha Teej.

The word Akshaya Tritya has been derived from two Sanskrit words, "Akshaya" and "Tritiya," where "Akshaya" means "never decreasing" in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy, and success and "Tritiya" refers to "the third phase of the moon." The festival gets its name after the third lunar day of the spring month of Vaisakh of the Hindu calendar. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023 with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Akshaya Tritiya Marathi Greetings (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Akshaya Tritiya Marathi Greetings (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Akshaya Tritiya Marathi Greetings (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Akshaya Tritiya Marathi Greetings (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Wishes in Marathi

Akshaya Tritiya Marathi Greetings (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as gold or property and any such new beginnings. Many people consider Akshaya Tritiya as a day of remembrance for their loved ones who are dead. In some regions, it is also significant for married or unmarried women who pray for the well-being of the men in their life. Wishing everyone a Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).