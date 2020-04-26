Akshaya Tritiya Images in Marathi & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Akha Teej 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

The annual Hindu festival which is said to bring in prosperity and good luck, Akshaya Tritiya is here. This celebration is always accompanied by buying gold or other metals at a specified Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat, offering prayers to the god and seeking their blessing for a better, more prosperous and healthy life. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26. This celebration is often accompanied by sending Akshaya Tritiya images, Akshaya Tritiya HD wallpapers, Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020 messages in Marathi, Hindi as well as English, Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Marathi wishes, Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family, wishing a prosperous and glorious day and the year ahead for them. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Sticker, Akshay Tritiya Greetings, GIF Images and Messages to Send Ahead of the Festival.

Akshaya Tritiya is the springtime festival that is not only celebrated by Hindus, but also by Jains across the world. It falls on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaisakha. Considered to be one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, Akshaya Tritiya is particularly known for motivating thousands of Hindus to invest in this favourite commodity, whether it is buying a small coin to follow tradition or finally buy the long-eyed piece of gold jewellery. With the gold shops shut down, the celebrations are bound to have taken a different turn this year, as this purchase also shifts online. Whether it is buying gold jewellery online or investing in gold-related instruments and certificates, people are choosing rather innovative ways of continuing to follow their traditions. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Wishes, HD Images, Banner and Status Shared by Twitterati to Observe Birthday of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Avatar.

Akshay Tritiya marks the birth of Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parasurama, in Hinduism. Meanwhile, in Jainism, it signifies the first Tirthankara (Rishabhdev) ending his one-year asceticism. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious festival, here are some Happy Akshaya Tritiya messages in Marathi, Hindi as well as English, Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Marathi wishes, Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can send to your friends and family. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Are Tour Family a Truly Blessed Akshaya Tritiya Filled With Joy and Prosperity. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2020.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Akshay Tritiya Aayi Hai Sang Khushiya Laayi Hai, Sukh Samriddhi Paayi Hai, Prem Ki Bahar Chhayi Hai, Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Akshay Tritiya Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You – The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles!

How to Download Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the link to download. This celebration is said to be a day of hope, joy, success and prosperity. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2020 in the current circumstances, we hope that these wishes and messages help you to spread this positive message among your friends and family. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Akshaya Tritiya.