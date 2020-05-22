Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Wishes, GIFs, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Send on Jumma Tul Wida, Last Friday of Ramadan

Alvida Ramzan Jumma 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the most significant celebrations of the Muslims, the festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 is right around the corner. Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid will be marked on May 24 or 25 this year. As Muslims bid adieu to the holy month of Ramzan, today marks the last day of Jumma. This day is thus called as Alvida Jumma, it is a day of mixed emotions. People of the community express an emotional adieu to the month-long of fasting and hope to observe the same fasts next year. They are also looking forward to the celebration of Eid al-Fitr but it is a time of mixed feelings for many. On this day, people send out their greetings and good wishes to friends and family. We at LatestLY have got you a nice collection of Alvida Jumma messages and images, which you can download for free and send everyone. Jumu'atul-Wida 2020: Know Meaning of Jumma Tul Wida, Significance of 'Alvida Jumma' And 'Alvida Ramzan' Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr.

It is also called the Alvida Ramzan. It is the Jumma Tul Wida or Jumu’atul-Widaa’, which mean last Friday of Ramzan. Alvida or Wida means giving a farewell, so this day is a slightly sad moment. Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month and after during this whole month, they have done regular prayers and fasting. So people have gotten used to that routine. Although a happy celebration of Eid ul-Fitr awaits the end of Ramzan, Alvida Jumma has lot of emotions attached to it. On this day, we give you messages and images that convey the essence of bidding this goodbye to Ramadan.

Message Reads: Wo Sehri Ki Barkatyen, Wo Iftaar Ki Rehmatyen, Wo Taraweh Ki Ronauqyen, Yeh Sara Saman Bas Tujh Se Mila Tha, Mah E Ramzan Tujh Ku Ab Alvida Hai. Alvida Jumma

Message Reads: Oh, Allah! Guide Me After This Ramadan And Help Me Continue The Good Behaviour That I Have Developed In This Holy Month. Alvida Jumma

Message Reads: Wah Ramzan Teri Ruksat Ko Salam. Jate Jate Asman Ko B Rula Diya, Alvida Alvida Mah-e-Ramzan. Alvida Jumma

Message Reads: Ab Hai Ramzan Ki Rukhsat, Hogi Har Insaan Ko Fursat, Maza Pa Na Sake Ga Ramzan Jaisa, Jaate Huwe Es Mah-e-Ramzan Mubarak K Sadke, Ya Allah Karde Hamari Magfirat. Ameen! Alvida Jumma

Message Reads: Jise Bana Dia Har Ghar Ko Gulistan, Chala Jayega Kuch Dino Ma Ye Mehman, Tohfe Mei De Jaraha Hai Eid Sabko. Alvida Alvida Mah-e-Ramzan. Alvida Jumma

We hope our collection of Alvida Ramzan and Alvida Jumma messages and images help you to send your greetings of this special day. You can download these wishes for free and convey your feelings with your family and friends. Let us look forward to the Happy occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2020!