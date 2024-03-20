Amalka Ekadashi, or Amalaki, is a holy and auspicious day in Hinduism. It is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalgun, which corresponds to February or March as per the Gregorian calendar. Amalaki Ekadashi falls between the important Hindu festivals of Mahashivratri and Holi. The deities Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are believed to reside in the Amalaka or Amla tree (known as the Indian gooseberry), particularly on Amalaka Ekadashi day. Devotees worship the Amla tree on this day to get blessings. This day marks the beginning of the celebration of Holi, the festival of colours. This year, Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on March 20.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 Date

Amalaki Ekadashi is being celebrated on March 20, 2024.

Amalaki Ekadashi Significance

The celebration of Amalaki Ekadashi is centred around Lord Vishnu. People bathe early in the morning, perform aarti, water the amla tree, and offer gifts to Brahmin priests while praying for prosperity, wealth, and health. They believe that observing a strict Ekadashi fast on this day can please the Almighty and help them atone for their sins. Another reason for this worship is the medicinal properties of amla, which is used in Ayurvedic medicinal preparations. Amla is known for its healing and medicinal properties, symbolising long life. It is believed that offering amla to Lord Vishnu and worshipping the tree blesses one with long life and well-being. People also recite the Ekadashi Vrat Katha around the amla tree, providing fruits and flowers. Devotees perform Ekadashi Aarti after the Katha ceremony.

Amalaki Ekadashi Wishes and Greetings

It is important to note that 24 Ekadashis are celebrated every year. Some people cannot observe all Ekadashi fasts, so they focus on commemorating a select few, such as Amalaki Ekadashi. Amalaki Ekadashi holds special religious and spiritual significance for Hindus. This day is dedicated solely to Lord Vishnu. The festival is important because the amla tree, in particular, is worshipped due to the belief that the deity Vishnu resides in and near the tree, especially on Amalaka Ekadashi. We hope Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 brings more good fortune, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2024!

