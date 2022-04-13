April 14 is Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birthday and an important day of celebration in India. The country joins in to celebrate the birth anniversary of the man touted to be the architect of the Indian Constitution with utmost enthusiasm and dedication. The celebration is known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 marks the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. As we near the celebration day, the search for the latest wishes and images have spiked. This is why we bring you a collection of Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 images, HD wallpapers, Bhim Jayanti 2022 banners, Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 greetings, WhatsApp messages, and so on.

Some of the keywords going viral related to Ambedkar Jayanti are Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, Dr BR Ambedkar images, Dr BR Ambedkar birthday date, Dr BR Ambedkar full name, Dr BR Ambedkar quotes, Ambedkar Jayanti poster, Ambedkar Jayanti wishes, Ambedkar Jayanti quotes, Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 holiday, Ambedkar Jayanti banner, Ambedkar Jayanti speech, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti bhashan, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti caption, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti wishes, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti quotes, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti banner HD, and so on. Keep scrolling down to find everything available for free download online. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark Birthday of Father of the Indian Constitution.

Thursday is packed with festivals and events. In addition to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birthday, the day will also see a number of Hindu Solar New Year’s days like Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, Jur Sital in the Mithila region, Pana Sankranti in Odisha and so on. While these are state or region-specific celebrations, Ambedkar Jayanti unites the country. In his words ‘We are Indians, firstly and lastly.’ Wishing everyone a very Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022!

