Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14. Born in 1891, Dr Ambedkar was a significant figure in Indian history. He was an economist, a jurist, a social reformer, and a political leader as well. Dr Ambedkar played a crucial role in drafting the Indian constitution and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities. This year, we will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2024, his 134th birthday, on April 14, which falls on a Sunday. This day is often a public holiday in India. Ambedkar Jayanti is also known as Equality Day, as Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to promoting equality and ensuring all citizens of the country are treated fairly under the law. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & Bhim Jayanti HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send 'Jai Bhim' WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings to Loved Ones.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Day and Date

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 every year. This year, Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday.

Ambedkar Jayanti History

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, was first observed in 1928. It is now a public holiday in over 25 states and union territories in India. Dr BR Ambedkar was born into a lower-caste family, for which he faced discrimination as a child. This hurt him deeply and pushed him to seek for change and fight for equality. He excelled academically, becoming the first Indian to earn a PhD in Economics from a foreign university. Ambedkar used his expertise in economics to challenge outdated beliefs and advocate for equal rights for all. He established organisations and published periodicals to promote education and uplift marginalised communities.

He fought for the equal rights of the untouchables (Dalits), the labourers and women. Ambedkar's efforts led to the Poona Pact, ensuring fair representation for deprived classes in the legislature. His contributions continued even after India's independence. He was put in charge of drafting the nation's first Constitution as the Law and Justice Minister, which he agreed to. This led to the creation of the Constitution of India. Ambedkar's relentless fight for equality earned him recognition. His birthday, Ambedkar Jayanti, which is celebrated every year, is also called as Equality Day.

Ambedkar Jayanti Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti is a significant day because it honours and remembers Dr B.R. Ambedkar's extraordinary and remarkable contributions. He dedicated his life to fighting for social justice and equal rights for the underprivileged. Dr Ambedkar personally experienced caste discrimination as a Dalit, even during his school days. Despite facing many challenges, he became a champion for the rights and equality of people. His vision was instrumental in the drafting of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes & Messages: Thoughts, Images and Wallpapers To Share and Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar on His 132nd Birth Anniversary.

This Ambedkar Jayanti 2024, may we continue to honour the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar by always working for equality, justice, and empowerment for all.

