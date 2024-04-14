BR Ambedkar Jayanti, or Bhim Jayanti, is observed in India every year on April 14 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a renowned Indian economist, social reformer, and politician. Dr Ambedkar was born in Mhow, now known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and is located in India's Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Dr BR Ambedkar is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar is affectionately called Babasaheb by his followers, who consider him their father figure. It is a Marathi phrase that translates to 'Respected Father', where 'Baba' means father and 'Saheb' means sir. As Bhim Jayanti 2024 approaches, it's worth knowing some fascinating facts revolving around his journey. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Greetings: Quotes, Jai Bhim HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages for Equality Day.

BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in an untouchable family from Mhow (now in Madhya Pradesh). He passed away in Delhi at 65 on December 6, 1956. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born as his parents' 14th and last child. His father, Subedar Ramji Maloji Sakpal, was a Subedar in the British Army. Ambedkar's original surname was Sakpal. However, his father registered his name as Ambadawekar in his early childhood. In school records, his teacher, Krishnaji Keshav Ambedkar, a Marathi Brahmin teacher, changed his surname from 'Ambadawekar' to 'Ambedkar'. During his lifetime, he earned nine degrees, including two Master of Arts degrees, a Ph.D., and a law degree. These were B.A., M.A. (2), M.Sc, D.Sc, PhD, LLD, D. Litt, and Bar-at-law. Ambedkar was selected as a scholar to study in the USA in 1913 when he lost his father. This was a turning point in his educational career. Ambedkar is the first and only Indian to have a statue placed in front of Karl Marx at the London Museum. His personal library, Rajgruha, in Bombay, contains more than 50,000 books and is one of the world's largest private libraries. After India's independence in 1947, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was appointed Minister of Law and Justice in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet. Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990. Babasaheb was diagnosed with diabetes in 1948. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in December 1956 at his home in Delhi. Three days before his death, he completed his final manuscript, "The Buddha and His Dhamma."

Every year, on December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemorates the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a great Indian scholar. The term "Mahaparinirvan" means "Great Nirvana," which represents the profound liberation of an enlightened soul. Ambedkar Jayanti Messages: Thoughts, Images and Wallpapers To Share and Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary.

Ambedkar dedicated his life to uplifting millions of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in India, and his followers revere him as a God. These are some facts about this great personality who paved the way for social justice and equality in India.

