Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Chaudas, is that last day of the ten day long festival of Lord Ganesha. It is also known as Ganesh Visarjan and falls on the fourteenth day of Bhadrapada month of Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will fall on September 9, Friday. Celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2022 by greeting your friends and family with beautiful Ganesh Visarjan quotes and Happy Anant Chaturdashi wishes. Send Anant Chaturdashi 2022 greetings and Ganesh Visarjan HD images to your loved ones. Download Ganesh Visarjan slogans, Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 quotes, WhatsApp Messages & SMS for free online.

In some parts of India, this festival is also linked to Kshira sagar and Lord Vishnu’s Ananta Roop. Also, in Jain calendar of festivities it is an important day. It is the last day of ten day celebrations of Daslakshan Parv. This day is also known as Anant Chaudas. Celebrating the day with different traditions and cultures, here are wishes that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers and messages. Send WhatsApp Stickers, Ganpati Visarjan Slogans, Greetings, Telegram Messages and Facebook Wishes to Bid Bappa Farewell.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Image Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, May You Get Rid of All the Troubles and Sorrow. May Your Life Be Filled With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Best Wishes to You and Your Dear Ones.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Image Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi AA. May Lord Ganesha Shower You With His Divine Blessings As He Returns to His Heavenly Abode on the Auspicious Day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Image Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, Pray to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace and Happiness in the World. May There Be No Sorrow or Agony—A Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Ganesha Guide You During All Ups and Downs of Life. Wish You a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi falls ten days after Ganesh Chaturthi. People send messages to their loved ones on this day wishing them Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaudas, Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Chaudas. The day is celebrated with a variety of traditions in different cultures of the country. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Pandavas observed a whole day fast to win the war against Kauravas and they won the war. As a part of the ritual, people Satyanarayana, an eternal form of Lord Vishnu. As you celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2022, here are Anant Chaturdashi 2022 messages and HD Images that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the wishes for the auspicious day.

On this day, Lord Ganesh returns to mount Kailas. Therefore idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in water to signify the same. The people who observe fast on this day are believed to attain lifelong happiness and success by impressing Lord Vishnu. To wish one and all on Anant Chaturdashi 2022, you can select GIF Images and HD wallpapers from our wide range of collection. Wishing everyone Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022!

