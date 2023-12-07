Annapurna Jayanti is an auspicious occasion and holds great significance in the Hindu religion. It is believed that on this auspicious day, Devi Parvathi appeared in the form of Devi Annapurna. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Annapurna Jayanti is observed annually on Purnima in the month of Margashirsha as per Hindu lunar calendar, which usually occurs between November and December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Annapurna Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:46 AM on December 26 and end at 06:02 AM on December 27, 2023. In this article, learn more about the Annapurna Jayanti 2023 date, Annapurna Jayanti Shubh Muhurat and Timings, and the significance of the day dedicated to Goddess Annapurna. Vivah Panchami 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Annapurna Jayanti 2023 Date

Annapurna Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Annapurna Jayanti 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:46 AM on December 26 and end at 06:02 AM on December 27, 2023.

Annapurna Jayanti Puja Rituals

On the day of Annapurna Jayanti, devotees should wake up early in the morning, clean their houses and take a holy bath.

Place an idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on a wooden plank.

Light a ghee diya, offer flowers, and apply tilak with Kumkum to the deities.

Devotees should prepare a rice kheer and offer it as a bhog prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Pray to the deities and seek their blessings for good luck and prosperity.

Once the puja is over, distribute this prasad among all family members.

Annapurna Jayanti Significance

Annapurna Jayanti is a celebration dedicated to Goddess Annapurna, the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment. The name of the Goddess is derived from two words – "Anna", meaning food or grains, and "Purna", meaning full or complete. She is depicted holding a cooking pot and a ladle, symbolizing the provider of sustenance and abundance. Devotees observe this day by performing special prayers, pujas and offering food to the goddess. Some people also engage in charity and donate food or clothing to the needy.

