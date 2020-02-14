Anti-valentine’s Week 2020 Calendar and Full List of Days: From Slap Day to Break-Up Day, Check Date-Sheet to Celebrate Week Post Valentine’s Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: pxfuel)

The start of February brings with it an air of love and romance as it is the celebration of Valentine's Week. With week-long celebrations for gestures of love until Valentine's Day on February 14, the next week is for those who are absolutely tired of all the "love in the air" feels. Anti-Valentine's Week starting on February 15, is all about negative emotions related to love and romance. For eg: it begins with Slap Day and ends with Break-up day. It is not exactly an official celebration, but most probably a result of all the cringe seeing too much of PDA (Public Display of Affection) online in the previous week. In a run-up to Anti-valentine's week, we tell you all the days and dates on this celebration. Valentine's Day 2020 Funny Memes: Jokes And Hilarious GIFs on Singles Flood Social Media.

If there can be an entire week dedicated to the gestures of love, then it seems fair to have a week-long for Anti-Valentine's too. Anti-Valentine's Week starts on February 15, 2020 with slap day. The next few days are kick day, perfume day, flirting day, confession day, missing day. The last day is break-up day, the final end of the relationship. Given below is a list of Anti-Valentine Days.

Anti-Valentine's Week 2020 Dates

February 15, 2020: Slap Day

February 16, 2020: Kick Day

February 17, 2020: Perfume Day

February 18, 2020: Flirting Day

February 19, 2020: Confession Day

February 20, 2020: Missing Day

February 21, 2020: Break-Up Day

While all of the days have negative emotions, one need not go out and start advocating it. It is not about going out slapping, kicking, flirting or breaking-up with people. You need not harbour this bitterness for anyone and be anti-love. On the flirting day, you could try out flirting with your closest friend and see how you can improve. On confession day, maybe let it all out and confess what you have always wanted to say to your partner or a friend. Look at the Anti-Valentine Week with some sort of positivity rather than being too pessimistic about love. Wish you all a Very Happy Anti-Valentine Week 2020!