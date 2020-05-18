Apara Ekadashi 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi and Significance of Auspicious Day Worshiping Lord Vishnu

Apara Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Apara Ekadashi is considered to be one of the important Ekadashis for the people of the Hindu community. Apara Ekadashi is also popularly known as ‘Achla Ekadashi’. The celebratory day is observed in respect of Lord Vishnu. The day is believed to be a very auspicious one for Hindus. The occasion if well-known as Jyestha Krishna Ekadashi too. If you are looking for more information about Apara Ekadashi 2020, its date, shubh muhurat (puja timings), rituals, and significance, then you need not worry, as we covered it all for you here.

When will be Apara Ekadashi 2020 celebrated?

The festive occasion of Apara Ekadashi is celebrated on the 11th day (Ekadashi) in the month of Jyestha, as per Hindu Samvat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the date of Apara Ekadashi falls in the month of May-June. Hence, Apara Ekadashi 2020 will be observed on May 18, which will fall on Monday this time around.

What are the puja timings (shubh muhurat) of Apara Ekadashi 2020?

• Apara Ekadashi 202 Date – May 18, i.e. Monday

• Apara Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Begins – May 17, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 12:42 PM

• Apara Ekadashi 2020 Tithi Ends – May 18, 2020, i.e. Monday, till 03:08 PM

• On Parana Day, Dwadashi End Time – 05:31 PM

What are the rituals of Apara Ekadashi?

One of the first rituals that people observe is to bath early in the morning, at the time of sunrise. People need to have strong dedication towards observing the Ekadashi. It is said that it is auspicious to observe fasting (full or partial), also known as Apara Ekadashi vrat, on this day. It is also necessary to read the story of Apara Ekadashi.

Devotees throng to Lord Vishnu’s temple on this day. People sing special prayers and offer fruits, flowers, incense sticks, etc. to Lord Vishnu. It is said that devotees should not sleep in the night, and rather recite special mantras in name of Lord Vishnu. It is said that reciting Vishnu Sahasranama is very auspicious. Performing acts of charity and devotion are also considered to be very blissful on this day.

What is the significance of Apara Ekadashi?

The observance of Apara Ekadashi is considered to be highly rewarding for people who observe all the rituals dutifully. It is said that people get rid of their sins and live a life of goodness after observing Apara Ekadashi vrat. It is also believed that people attain salvation, and are relieved from the cycle of life and death.

People, who observe Apara Ekadashi, are said to gain wealth, health, and success in their life. Taking a bath early on this day is equal to taking a bath in river Ganga in the month of Kartik. Performing donation, charity, and other good deeds on the occasion of Apara Ekadashi are believed to be equal to donating hundreds of cows and performing yajnas.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very “Happy Apara Ekadashi”. We hope you would have found the information about Apara Ekadashi 2020 very helpful and insightful.