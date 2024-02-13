Ganesh Jayanti, which will be celebrated on February 13, 2024, is a one-day affair. Whereas Ganesh Chaturthi, set for September 2024, is a ten-day festival. Both celebrations hold significant importance among the Hindus in India. While both mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, people are often confused about the differences between the two. But there's more to these festivals than just celebrating Lord Ganesha's birth. Let’s delve into the intricacies.

When is Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated?

Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated on the fourth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Magha (January–February). Ganesh Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 13, which falls on a Tuesday. Ganesh Jayanti Wishes & Maghi Ganesh Jayanti HD Images: Greetings, Ganpati Photos, Ganesha Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Celebrate the Day.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada (August–September). Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will be celebrated in September. The celebrations will commence on September 7.

Key Difference Between Ganesh Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Jayanti is believed to be the actual birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that this is the day when Lord Ganesha was born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi, on the other hand, is celebrated on the day that marks Lord Ganesha's annual arrival from his heavenly abode to earth. According to Hindu mythology, during Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees believe that Ganesha comes to earth to bless them and bring prosperity. This belief highlights Lord Ganesha's kindness and his ability to remove obstacles, usher in new beginnings, and bring good fortune. Ganesh Chaturthi: Know History, Culture and Significance of Ganeshotsav Also Known As Ganesh Festival.

How Are the festivals celebrated?

Ganesh Jayanti is a simple one-day festival celebrated with prayers, puja, and offerings dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Although it's not as widely observed as Ganesh Chaturthi, which lasts for ten days and is celebrated with grandeur, especially in Maharashtra. During Ganesh Chaturthi, people erect pandals in their homes and communities and place idols of Lord Ganesha. They offer flowers, fruits, and sweets to the idols and sing devotional songs. Various cultural events and performances also take place. On the final day of the festival, Lord Ganesha’s idols are taken in a procession to nearby rivers or lakes for immersion, symbolising Lord Ganesha's return to his celestial abode.

(Disclaimer - The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).