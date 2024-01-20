The Ramayana and the Ramcharitmanas, two literary masterpieces, find their roots in India, a cradle of cultural heritage and mythology. They talk about the extraordinary life and adventures of Lord Ram. Although the epics have a common theme, their unique narratives were written by different authors in different time periods and languages. Yes, there are many differences between the Ramayana and the Ramcharitmanas. Let’s take a closer look at them. How To Download Shri Ramcharitmanas PDF for Free Online on Gita Press Official Website? Unable To Meet Demand, Publisher Allows Free Access to Ramcharitmanas.

History of the Ramayana

The Ramayana is an ancient Indian epic poem. It recounts the tale of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The word Ramayana comes from the Sanskrit words ‘Ram’ and 'ayana', which, when combined, mean the journey of Lord Ram. The poem has been divided into seven books, and it was written by Sage Valmiki sometime around the 5th century BCE. The Ramayana tells us the story of Lord Ram leaving his home, facing a challenging exile, embarking on a quest to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravan, engaging in a battle, and eventually returning to Ayodhya.

History of the Ramcharitmanas

While the Ramayana is an original work that talks about the life of Lord Ram, the Ramcharitmanas is a retelling of the Ramayana. It was written by the renowned poet Tulisdas in the 16th century. It was written in the Awadhi dialect of Hindi, and it holds a special place in the people’s hearts as the most beloved adaptation of the epic. The word Ramcharitmanas comes from the Hindi words ‘Ram’ (referring to Lord Ram), ‘charit’ which means character, and 'manas' meaning mind. The poem has seven books, and each one narrates a different stage in Lord Ram’s life. Frederic Salmon Growse: The Britisher Who Translated Ramcharitmanas Into English.

Differences Between the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas

People often get confused between the two. However, there are many notable differences between them. While both epics focus on Lord Ram’s life, the perspectives, origins, and styles differ greatly. While the Ramayana takes us through Lord Ram’s entire life, from his birth to his return to Ayodhya, the Ramcharitmanas concentrates more on the spiritual aspect of Lord Ram’s journey.

In the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman acts as a guide on how to be good and do the right things in life. The epic shows that it is important to make choices that are responsible, honest, and fair. It is like a moral compass that helps you find your way in life, teaching important lessons on duty, how to do what is right, and the good winning over the bad. The Ramayana inspires people to be good and kind in their own lives. On the other hand, the Ramcharitmanas focuses a lot on love and devotion for God. It takes a deep dive into the spirit and feelings of Lord Ram. The Ramcharitmanas teaches us that having faith and love for God is the key to finding peace and happiness in life. Even the way in which the two stories are told is different. While Valmiki wrote the epic in the more scholarly Sanskrit, Tulsidas wrote the epic in Awadhi, a much simpler language, making it easier for regular people to understand.

Both epics have impacted different places in different ways. The impact of the Ramayana has spread to many countries in the South and Southeast of Asia. It has also been depicted and shown in different ways across countries. The Ramcharitmanas is particularly popular in North India. Tulsidas, the author, poured a lot of love and devotion for God into this book. This made it essential for religious people in the region who express their love for God through special traditions.

Valmiki's Ramayana is a timeless classic, and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas has a more affectionate tone that sets it apart. Ultimately, both stories teach people important things about life, like being good, doing what's right, and loving God.

