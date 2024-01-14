Every year, Indian Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to honour and salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives for the country. The day is an important event as it commemorates the day when General KM Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher on January 15, 1949. This historic event marked the transfer of power from the British to an Indian officer. Cariappa succeeded General Roy Butcher and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of independent India. This year, India will mark the 76th anniversary of Army Day. The Indian Army Day celebrations typically include homage paid to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country, award ceremonies to recognize gallantry, and demonstrations of military equipment and capabilities. Scroll down to learn more about the Indian Army Day 2024 date and the significance of the day. Republic Day 2024: Republic Day Parade Rehearsal Underway at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (Watch Video).

Indian Army Day 2024 Date

Indian Army Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, January 15.

Army Day (India) Significance

Indian Army Day is an important day that is marked with great zeal and fervour across the country. After India’s independence, the Indian Army, which had previously been known as the British Indian Army, changed its name to the National Army. The day is celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows in the national capital, New Delhi, as well as in all headquarters. The observance marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events.

The day highlights the valour and unwavering dedication of the Indian Army towards the nation's security and integrity. The celebrations of Indian Army Day are held across the country; however, the main Army Day parade is conducted in Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment. Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).