Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day, also known as Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day, is celebrated annually on February 20. This special day commemorates the formation of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh officially became a full-fledged state of India. Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) since it was created from that territory. The state is also popularly known as the 'Land of the Rising Sun'. As we celebrate Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day Date

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is observed every year on February 20.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day History

Arunachal Pradesh, located in the northeastern part of India, was previously known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and was administered as a union territory. With the passage of the State of Arunachal Pradesh Act in 1986, it was granted statehood, thereby gaining greater autonomy and representation within the Indian political system. It was formed from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) region, and India declared it as a separate state on February 20, 1987. The state shares its borders with Assam and Nagaland to the south.

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day Significance

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day holds great importance for the people of the state and is celebrated with great fanfare. The celebrations typically include various cultural programs, traditional performances, flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and other events showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of the state. On this day, people celebrate their state's history, culture, and achievements while also reflecting on its progress and development over the years. Additionally, the day serves as an opportunity to promote unity, solidarity, and pride among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

