Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, is widely commemorated by the Christian community across the world. In 2023, Ash Wednesday will be marked on February 22 and is among the important holy days in the Liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the penitential Lental season or Lent, which takes place 46 days before Easter. The day commences the period of spiritual discipline when churchgoers are marked with a cross sign on their forehead with ashes. The ashes represent the dust from which the almighty made us. Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Ash Wednesday is marked by repentance, fasting, reflection, and preparation for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. During the day, the priest or pastor dips his finger into the ashes, spreads them in a cross pattern on the forehead, and says, “From dust, you came, and from dust, you will return.”

Ash Wednesday is observed to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, during which he endured temptation by Satan. According to history, the tradition of marking ashes began for persistent sinners to outwardly show them their wrongdoings and desire for repentance, as the ashes symbolize grief and division of God.

