Ashadhi Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu festival observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month, Ashadha. This year it will be observed on Thursday, June 29. Rangoli holds cultural significance and is often created on special occasions and festivals, including Ashadhi Ekadashi. It is also known as Kolam or Alpana. It is a traditional art form in India where intricate patterns or designs are created on the floor using coloured powders, rice, flowers, or other materials. Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date And Time: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

During Ashadhi Ekadashi, devotees decorate their homes and surroundings with rangoli designs as a way to welcome Lord Vitthal and seek his blessings. Rangoli adds beauty and vibrancy to the festive atmosphere and is considered an auspicious and sacred art form. As you observe Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of rangoli designs that you can try as you decorate your house. Last-Minute Rangoli Designs: Beautiful and Unique Rangoli Patterns To Adorn Your Houses.

The rangoli designs created on Ashadhi Ekadashi are often inspired by religious motifs, deities, and symbols associated with Lord Vitthal and Lord Vishnu. Some common elements in Ashadhi Ekadashi rangolis include images of Lord Vitthal, footprints symbolizing his arrival, lotus flowers, sacred symbols like Om and Swastika, and traditional patterns like dots, lines, and geometrical shapes. Here is a wide range of collections of rangoli designs that you can try as you decorate your house for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Easy Rangoli Design for Ashadi Ekadashi 2023

Last-Minute Rangoli Design for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023

Ashadi Ekadashi 2023 Rangoli Designs

Ashadi 2023 Ekadashi Rangoli Ideas

Easy Ashadhi Ekadashi Rangoli

The colours used in Ashadhi Ekadashi rangolis are usually bright and vibrant, representing joy and celebration. Standard colours include red, yellow, orange, blue, and green. Some people also incorporate natural materials like flowers, leaves, and petals to add a touch of fragrance and freshness to the rangoli.

Wishing everyone a Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023!

