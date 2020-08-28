Mumbai, August 27: Is Muharram a festival? How is Ashura observed? Why does a section of Muslims self-flagellate on Ashura? These are among some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Due to lack of knowledge or misinformation, some non-Muslims end up wishing their Muslim friends on Muharram assuming it is a festival. The fact is Muharram is not an occasion but a month. Ashura can be said an occasion which marks the culmination of annual remembrance of the tragic 7th century battle in Karbala, which resulted in the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Ashura 2020 Date and Significance: The Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and Why Battle of Karbala Had Erupted.

What Are Muharram and Ashura? What Is The Difference Between Muharram and Ashura? Is Muharram a Festival?

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Ashura, which literally means tenth in Arabic, refers to the tenth day of Muharram month. The difference is evident that one is the name of a month and the other is a day which marks a tragic event. Misinformed about facts and significance of Muharram, many people send "Happy Muharram" wishes, thinking that this is some kind of festival. But as mentioned above, Muharram is a month during which many tragic events involving Muslims took place. Hence, one should avoid sending "Happy Muharram" messages. Islamic New Year Images & Hijri 1442 Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Muharram 2020 Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS and Quotes to Send on Muslim Observance.

When is Ashura in India?

In the Gulf countries, the date of Ashura this year, as per the gregorian calendar, is August 29, 2020. However, in the Indian subcontinent region, Ashura will be observed on August 30 as the lunar cycle is a day late in this part of the world.

Why do Some Muslims Celebrate and Some Mourn on Ashura During Muharram?

Muslims irrespective of sects don't celebrate on Ashura during the Muharram month. It is because Hussain and many family members of Prophet Mohammed were killed during the Karbala battle which happened in the Muharram month. On Ashura, Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hussain and his family members. The mourning begins on the first day of Muharram and continues for ten nights, climaxing on the 10th of Muharram, known as the Day of Ashura.

They take out Taziya processions that reenact the death of Imam Hussain, and flagellate themselves to recall the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. They inflict wound to their bodies with swords, knives and sharp chains to emulate the suffering of Imam Hussain.

Muslims following the Sunni school of thought remember those who suffered and lost their lives during the Karbala war. They also offer special prayers and observe fast. They also commemorate Ashura as a victory God gave to Prophet Musa (Moses) over Pharaoh. But no procession is taken out to mark the day.

