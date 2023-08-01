Another year has almost slipped past us, and 2023 is just around the corner. The New Year brings an array of festivities and opportunities to create new happy memories with your loved ones. While the official festive season in India begins in October, a few key festivals are celebrated with great pomp and valour in August. Raksha Bandhan is one such festival which will fall in August 2023. This is just one of the many important festivals and events that fall in August 2023, and as we prepare to plan for the coming year, here is the August 2023 festivals calendar that you can refer to. Important Festivals During Sawan Maas 2023: From Hariyali Teej to Raksha Bandhan, Auspicious Celebrations During Shravan Month.

The festivities in August usually begin with the celebration of Friendship Day in various parts of the world. The first Sunday in the month of August is commemorated as Friendship Day by people in India. Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6. This will be followed by the pompous celebrations around India’s 76th Independence Day, which will be celebrated on August 15. This is also a national holiday in the country, so a quick holiday on August 14 can help many people plan ahead for a long weekend!

Get the Full August 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event August 6, 2023 Sunday Friendship Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day August 23, 2023 Wednesday Tulsidas Jayanti August 29, 2023 Tuesday Onam August 30, 2023 Wednesday Raksha Bandhan

The month of August ends with two main festivals that are extremely important for South India and North India, respectively! August 29 will mark the celebrations of Onam - a significant and festive affair in Kerala, while North Indians will celebrate the unique bond between siblings on the day of Raksha Bandhan on August 30. Onam is an Indian harvest festival marked by preparing lavish feasts and decorating our homes with colourful rangolis (pookalams) and is an official festival of the State of Kerala. Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a designated holiday in various North Indian states and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by siblings across the country.

