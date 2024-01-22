The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be held on January 22, 2024, at 12.20 pm. The much-awaited grand opening of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the holy city is all set to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top dignitaries. Followed by the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha), the temple will be open for the devotees from January 24. The booking for passes for 'Aarti' is now being accepted online and offline by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. As per media reports, the commencement of the inaugural ceremony is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024. As per the latest updates, three types of aartis including Shringar Aarti (6:30 am), Bhog Arti (12 noon), and Sandhya Aarti (7:30 PM)- will be conducted throughout the day. Devotees can choose from the list and plan their visit accordingly. If you are willing to book aarti passes online, follow the steps below and reserve your passes at the earliest! Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Wishes, Jai Shree Ram Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Family and Friends Celebrating Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Here's How To Book Your Aarti Passes

Visit the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's official website, i.e. srjbtkshetra.org

Enter your mobile number and log in using the OTP that will be sent to your number

Go to the Aarti section on the homepage and select the date and type of aarti on the page below

Fill in the details like the devotee's name, address, photo, mobile number, etc.

When you visit the temple, collect the passes from the counter and proceed to the 'aarti.'

It must be noted that only those with passes can join the Aarti at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Important things to note:

Note: For Aarti Passes, devotees have to reach the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the Aarti Time with a valid Government ID Proof

The Physical copy of the ID proof declared at the time of Aarti Booking is mandatory for entry into the Temple on the Aarti Date.

According to the Temple Manager Dhruvesh Mishra, only four documents would be accepted for booking the Aarti passes, which include a driver's licence, Voter ID, Aadhar Card and Passport. However, devotees can carry one of these documents to present to the officials when they visit the temple.

No Separate Aarti Pass is required for children below 10 years of age

If any devotee cancels their Aarti booking, those slots are available for other devotees.

SRJBTK sends SMS/Email reminder to the Devotee for attendance confirmation 24 hours before the Aarti.

The reminder link (on SMS/Email) will be active till one hour before the Reporting Time, you should respond before the link expires.

Devotee to confirm the attendance till one hour before the Aarti Reporting Time via Home -> Transaction History -> Select Aarti -> Update.

The holy city of Ayodhya holds great significance for the people of India as it is the birthplace of Lord Rama. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set that has been given the responsibility of the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

