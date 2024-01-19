The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a symbol of cultural and religious significance, stands as a testament to India's rich history and spiritual heritage. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance for millions of people across the globe. It represents the culmination of a centuries-old aspiration to re-establish Lord Rama's divine presence at his birthplace. The temple serves as a symbol of unity and harmony, fostering a sense of collective pride and spiritual connection among Hindus. Shree Ram Bhajan: Bhakti Geet Videos Dedicated to Lord Rama To Add to Your Playlist for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Celebration.

The construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has become a unifying force, bringing people together irrespective of any situation and fostering a sense of shared heritage and identity. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir project has not only captured the attention of the nation but has reverberated globally. At the four corners of the compound stand four temples devoted to different deities – the Sun god, goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva. Positioned on the northern side is the temple of Maa Annapurna, while a Hanuman temple graces the southern side. Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya: Key Facts About the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple That You Should Know.

The Ayodhya Ram temple's foundation boasts a substantial 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), imparting the appearance of artificial rock. To guard against ground moisture, a plinth towering 21 feet high has been meticulously constructed using granite. The temple's construction entirely relies on indigenous technology, with a specific focus on environmental water conservation, as highlighted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Adhering to the traditional Nagar style, the temple spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and reaches a majestic height of 161 feet.If you wish to take a look at Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photos and HD wallpapers, check out some below:

Glimpse of Lord Ram Idol Inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya, UP | Glimpse of the idol of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Source: Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad) pic.twitter.com/vSuDNzpHm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के गर्भगृह में स्वर्ण मंडित द्वार की स्थापना के साथ ही भूतल पर सभी 14 स्वर्ण मंडित द्वारों की स्थापना का कार्य संपन्न हुआ। With the installation of Golden Doors in the Garbhgriha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar, installation work of all golden doors on… pic.twitter.com/GYhPDBnXYI — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 15, 2024

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रवेश द्वार पर आज गज, सिंह, हनुमान जी और गरुड़ जी की मूर्तियाँ स्थापित की गईं हैं। ये मूर्तियाँ राजस्थान के ग्राम बंसी पहाड़पुर के हल्के गुलाबी रंग के बलुआ पत्थर से बनी हैं। Murtis of elephant, lion, Hanuman Ji & Garuda have been installed at the… pic.twitter.com/ACINxlum0p — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 4, 2024

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर का भव्य सिंहद्वार The Magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. 📍Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/1BhjPpJh2N — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 4, 2024

Features of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir 1. The Mandir is in the traditional Nagar style. 2. The Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. 3. The Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392… pic.twitter.com/Sp2BzzU5sv — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 4, 2024

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands as more than just a physical structure; it is a reflection of India's enduring cultural resilience, a bridge between the past and the present, and a beacon of hope for a harmonious future. As the construction progresses, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir continues to weave a narrative that transcends religious and cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of a nation.

